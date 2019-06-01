{{featured_button_text}}

A dog at the Park Hills Pound; a dog at the Desloge Pound; and a dog and 12 cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female German Shepherd mix is, according to the animal control officer, is “super sweet.”

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Male pug mix was found on the police department parking lot. The animal control officer says he is a very friendly little guy.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male pit mix is approximately 18 months old. The animal control officer described this dog as friendly and laid back. He was surrendered to animal control by his owner due to a move. He is said to be housebroken and knows a few commands.

Male orange/white cat is 1-2 years old. He is not feral but scared being in animal control.

Male orange cat is very friendly.

Black and white cat

Two orange and white cats

Black and white cat is very friendly.

Black and white cat

Male tabby/white cat is large and 2-3 years old. He may need a barn home.

Gray and white cat is 1-2 years old. Its gender is unknown, and it may need a barn home.

Male tabby/white cat is neutered and declawed. He is due for his vaccinations.

Two gray cats may need a barn home.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

