Six cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Long-haired black cat.

Long-haired gray/white young adult cat.

Tabby and white cat is 4-6 months old.

Yellow kitten is about 3 months old.

Female tortoiseshell cat.

Orange cat may need barn home.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male Pit Bull mix is older and partially blind. He is extremely sweet and friendly.

Male Beagle mix is sweet and friendly.

Male orange and white older kitten/young adult.

Male black cat needs someone to love.

Female calico cat may need barn home.

Tabby cat may need barn home.

Calico cat is friendly.

Black and white cat is wanting a forever home.

Tabby adult cat needs some tender, loving care.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male Heeler mix is 6-8 months old. This gorgeous, friendly boy is still just a puppy and looking for his forever family.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

