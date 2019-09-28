{{featured_button_text}}

Three dogs and 14 cats at the Farmington Pound and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male lab mix was picked up at Engler Park.

Female pit bull mix was picked up at Taco Bell.

Two-year-old male dog named Charlie was surrendered to the pound by his owners. He is said to be a loving dog who is very protective of his family. Not good with small animals.

Black cat and long hair tabby cat are 6 months old.

Female cat, about 3 months old, was found in car motor at Burger King.

Male young adult cat is injured or blind in left eye.

Female cat is about 3-4 months old.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old.

Cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old.

Male cat is about a year old.

Male cat is friendly and about 3-4 months old.

Female cat is 12 weeks old

Kittens — gender unknown, but probably males — are 6 to 7 weeks old.

Tabby cat and white cat with tabby patches are about 9 months old and friendly.

Female cat is about 6-9 months and very friendly.

Eight-week-old kitten is a friendly baby. It was found under a car hood at the high school.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Male kitten is 8 weeks old and scared.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

