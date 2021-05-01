Three pound pups, eight cats need homes this week

Three dogs and five cats at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Rd.

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Seven-year-old male dog is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.

Male Heeler mix is 1 year old. He is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.

Male pit bull mix named Wheezy is 3 years old. Surrendered to animal control by his owners, he is friendly with people as well as other dogs. This sweet boy is an escape artist, so any potential adopters would need to be able to keep him safely contained.

Skittish male cat picked up on Edwards Lane urgently needs adoption now.

Shy male cat is friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender, and he urgently needs adoption now.