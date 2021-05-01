Three pound pups, eight cats need homes this week

Three dogs and five cats at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills
- 65 Sports Complex Rd.
- Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
- Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Seven-year-old male dog is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.
Male Heeler mix is 1 year old. He is friendly with adults and bigger kids, but previous owner reports he is nervous around small children.
Male pit bull mix named Wheezy is 3 years old. Surrendered to animal control by his owners, he is friendly with people as well as other dogs. This sweet boy is an escape artist, so any potential adopters would need to be able to keep him safely contained.
Skittish male cat picked up on Edwards Lane urgently needs adoption now.
Shy male cat is friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender, and he urgently needs adoption now.
Female cat is 9 months old and very friendly but doesn't seem to like other cats. She was picked up on U.S. 67 at the Parkway Drive exit. She is available for adoption now.
Skittish male cat was picked up on Houser Street. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Friendly female cat was picked up on Rosener Road. She will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Bonne Terre
- 21 Service Dr.
- For info on an animal or to reclaim, call 573-327-1050.
- To adopt, call City Hall at 573-358-2254 to make arrangements.
- Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, 1 or 2 years old, gender unknown, is scared. The cat urgently needs a home now because it has been in the pound since last year.
Cat, probably a male, is 1-2 years old, scared and urgently needs adoption now.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and very friendly. It urgently needs adoption now.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.