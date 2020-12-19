Three pound pups, four cats need homes this week

A cat at the Farmington Pound; three dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• A male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 800 block of Pinehurst and is available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Male mixed breed dog described as a “sweet boy” was surrendered by his owner to animal control. He is understandably scared at the pound, but very friendly. He is good with other dogs and adults but isn't a fan of babies or small children.
• Male mixed breed dog described as a “pretty brindle boy” was surrendered by his owners to animal control. He has a very sweet disposition and does well with other dogs.
• Male lab — or lab mix — was found on Crane Street in Park Hills. He is described as “handsome and very friendly.”
• A male and female cat are both about a year old, but skittish. They were picked up on Emerson Street and are available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
• Friendly female cat will be available for adoption beginning Monday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
