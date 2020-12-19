Three pound pups, four cats need homes this week

A cat at the Farmington Pound; three dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• A male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 800 block of Pinehurst and is available now for adoption.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

• Male mixed breed dog described as a “sweet boy” was surrendered by his owner to animal control. He is understandably scared at the pound, but very friendly. He is good with other dogs and adults but isn't a fan of babies or small children.

• Male mixed breed dog described as a “pretty brindle boy” was surrendered by his owners to animal control. He has a very sweet disposition and does well with other dogs.