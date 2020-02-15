Three pound pups looking for a forever home

Two dogs at the Farmington Pound and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male Great Pyrenees mix is approximately 6 months old. This big boy is still just a puppy and looking for a forever family to love him.

Male mixed breed dog is 3-4 months old. This poor baby was found tied to a tree with a short leash. He's looking for a forever family to show him that not all humans are bad.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male lab mix is approximately 2-4 years old. The officer reports that he is a very friendly boy.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

