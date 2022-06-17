Three 'pound pups' looking for forever homes

Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

To learn more about an animal or to set up a time to visit them at the Park Hills Animal Control, 65 Sports Complex Road, call the animal control officer at 573-431-3577. Hours at the pound are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is 6 months to a year old. He is shy at first but is friendly once he has had time to warm up and he gets along well with other dogs

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 1-2 years old. He has a sweet nature and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is still just a pup. The animal control officer reports that he has a friendly disposition.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

