A cat at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and five cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and four cats at the Park Hills Pound; and four cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Female cat is 4 years old and friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female Terrier mix weighs approximately 30 pounds.

Male Pyrenees mix was picked up at entrance to Green Briar Estates.

Male cat is about 6 months old and friendly.

Solid black male cat is about 9 months old and friendly.

Male cat is about 3 months old, friendly and available for adoption Oct. 28.

Male cat is about a year old, friendly and available for adoption Oct. 31.

Male cat is 1 to 2 years old, friendly and available for adoption Nov. 1.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male Terrier mix is 1- 4 years old. This friendly little guy is housebroken, smart and eager to please.

Female cat is 8 to 12 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Male cat is 12 to 14 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Male cat is 8 to 12 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption now.

Female cat is 8 to 10 weeks old, friendly and available for adoption Oct. 29.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old and friendly.

Male cat is a year old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

