Three pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

Cat, gender unknown is scared and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is friendly but very scared at the pound.

Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is very friendly and loving.

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and will be available for adoption Thursday.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.