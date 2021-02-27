Three pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Young adult cat, gender unknown, is scared but probably sweet. It was picked up on North School Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.
URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
URGENT! Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
URGENT! – Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.
URGENT! Young adult male cat is very scared and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown is scared and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is friendly but very scared at the pound.
Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is very friendly and loving.
Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and will be available for adoption Thursday.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.