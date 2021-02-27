 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three pound pups, seven cats need forever homes
0 comments
alert top story

Three pound pups, seven cats need forever homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and five cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Young adult cat, gender unknown, is scared but probably sweet. It was picked up on North School Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.

URGENT! Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

URGENT! Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

URGENT! – Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.

URGENT! Young adult male cat is very scared and available now for adoption.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cat, gender unknown is scared and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is friendly but very scared at the pound.

Female dog is 1-2 years old. The officer reports she is very friendly and loving.

Male cat is skittish. He was picked up on Edwards Lane and will be available for adoption Thursday.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News