Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound and ? cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female Boxer/Labrador mix is 1-3 years old. This poor sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners, through no fault of her own.

Female Labrador mix is 2-4 years old. The officer reports that this beauty is very loving.

Female Flat-Coated Retriever is 2-5 years old. The officer describes her as a sweet and friendly girl.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male cat is 2-3 years old and may need a barn home. He weighs about 20 pounds and is on stray hold through Sunday.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. It is on stray hold through Monday.

Gray cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home or might just be scared.

Black cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home or might just be scared.

"Young adult" cat, gender unknown, was picked up at the Farmington Correctional Center.

Momma cat is around 9 months old and her kittens are 7 weeks old.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

