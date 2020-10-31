Three pound pups, six cats seek loving homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; a dog and cat at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Female cat is very sweet and healthy.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Male dog is 3-4 months old. This sweet little pup is looking for a forever home!
Male cat is a young adult, friendly, and will be available for adoption on Monday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male pit bull mix is “super sweet and playful.”
Male hound mix is “very friendly and affectionate.”
Female cat is 5-6 months old, very friendly and playful.
Male cat is 2 years old, friendly and playful.
Female cat is 2 years old, friendly, and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly but scared.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
