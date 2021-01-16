Three pound pups, three cats need a loving home

Female pit bull mix dog is, according to the animal control officer, a friendly girl who loves people.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish but not aggressive. She was picked up on Edwards Lane and is available now for adoption.

Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish, but the animal control officer will work with her. She was picked up on Edwards Lane and will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

