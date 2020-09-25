Three pound pups, three cats need loving homes

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three dogs and three cats at Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Rd., are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved. For more information, call Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Female dog named “Bailey” is approximately 6-7 months old. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners. Bailey is a sweet puppy that is housebroken and gets along well with cats.

Male pit bull mix was picked up on South Washington Street.

Female dog is around a year old, cute, and weighs about 20 pounds.

Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, and picked up in the 200 block Heritage Meadows. She is available now for adoption.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 200 block of Heritage Meadows. It is available now for adoption but note that it may need a barn home.

Male cat is a year old and was picked up in the 600 block of Heritage Meadows. He allowed touching with gloves on. The cat is available for adoption Sept. 29.