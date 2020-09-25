Three pound pups, three cats need loving homes

Three dogs and three cats at Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Rd., are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved. For more information, call Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Female dog named “Bailey” is approximately 6-7 months old. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners. Bailey is a sweet puppy that is housebroken and gets along well with cats.
Male pit bull mix was picked up on South Washington Street.
Female dog is around a year old, cute, and weighs about 20 pounds.
Female cat is 1-2 years old, friendly, and picked up in the 200 block Heritage Meadows. She is available now for adoption.
One-year-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 200 block of Heritage Meadows. It is available now for adoption but note that it may need a barn home.
Male cat is a year old and was picked up in the 600 block of Heritage Meadows. He allowed touching with gloves on. The cat is available for adoption Sept. 29.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
