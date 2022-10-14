 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three pound pups want a home to call their own

Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Call Park Hills Animal Control, 65 Sports Complex Road, at 573-631-9521 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Female Husky mix is very sweet and snuggly.

Three pound pups want a home to call their very own

Female mixed breed dog is a sweet girl who loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Three pound pups want a home to call their very own

Male mixed breed dog is handsome and friendly. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Three pound pups want a home to call their very own

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

