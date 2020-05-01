Three share experiences for Principals' Day

They play a strategic role in the school system. Monitoring student achievement and teaching methods, encouraging parent and community involvement, administering discipline, managing budgets and chaotic schedules, revising procedures and policies, and so much more. They’re tasked with creating a positive environment while at the same time managing multiple challenges and often complicated processes.
These people face heightened expectations now more than ever. Yet they face problems with intent and purpose.
They are leaders themselves but also encourage other educators to be leaders.
The role and the power of the principal is essential in any school.
Today is School Principals’ Day. In this article, we shine the spotlight on three amazing school administrators who work hard and have made a strong commitment to education. They are educational visioneers because their goal is to lead youth into a prosperous and very successful future.
Levi Rawson, West County
Levi Rawson became a principal because he wanted to make a greater positive impact on all students and the school community. He felt that his leadership abilities he gained throughout his career as a teacher and coach helped prepare him to lead in a “fun, caring and positive way while still being able to challenge everyone to succeed at a high level in the school setting.”
He said, “I truly have one of the most rewarding jobs on earth because every day I get the chance to make a positive difference in many individuals’ lives and help mold them into successful and respectful individuals.”
“I love seeing the greatness and the learning taking place in the individual classrooms and being able to recognize those that are a part of that greatness that is taking place,” he said.
Rawson is principal of West County High School. He has been in education for nearly 16 years and worked as a principal, assistant principal, athletic and activities director, teacher and high school JAG instructor. He’s coached athletics from junior high through the varsity level.
He said there is nothing better than seeing a student succeed in something they at first didn’t think they were capable of achieving.
His wife Kate is also an educator. She has coached basketball and volleyball at all levels and taught third, fourth and sixth grades for all subjects. She is currently the K-5 physical education teacher at West County Elementary and assistant coach for high school volleyball.
One of his favorite things about education is getting to know all the students and staff. He also loves seeing students succeed and begin their journey of life after graduation.
“It is awesome to see those students finishing up college, starting their careers, and/or starting a family as they move forward in life,” he said. “It is truly rewarding to hear from past or current students and staff that I have made a positive difference in their life and see the success they have.”
Rawson recalled his first year as assistant principal as “very busy and exhausting but also very rewarding.”
He’ll never forget his first day as assistant principal: he was accidentally tased by a sheriff’s deputy when Rawson was assisting with a restraint.
“I don’t think I ever expected that to happen to me during my career in education so it is very memorable and I don’t recommend it,” he said.
On his second day, he was in the cafeteria at lunch and noticed one of the staff members was visibly choking. He quickly performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food in that person’s throat.
“After the first two days, everything else that year seemed pretty smooth and rewarding most days,” he said.
As a principal, he said time goes quickly. “It seems like every second there is something new coming my way and someone needs an answer right then.”
Even though it is chaotic at times, Rawson enjoys the busyness and variety of his days.
“At the end of the day, I am always trying to do what is best for students and trying to make a positive difference for them,” he said.
He’s also willing to put himself in the spotlight for the enjoyment of his students and staff and a good cause.
He’s kissed a pig as a reward for students and staff and was Duct-taped to the wall.
“I’m pretty sure they really enjoyed that because I felt like I was losing circulation and a couple of them including my secretaries thought it would be a great idea to put tape across my mouth and head so I couldn’t move or breathe,” he said. “Everyone seemed to enjoy my displeasure.”
Rawson said he’s faced many challenges but the pandemic is at the top of his list because it happened so fast and no one expected it to happen to this extent. But he’s proud of how his district has tackled the issue.
“I feel we continue to do what is best for our students and our community while still trying to ensure students are getting the information they need to continue to learn and succeed,” he said. “Every time you deal with an event like this or a tragedy, you learn more as a leader and that hopefully helps prepare you for possible other events in the future.”
He said he’s grateful to have so many educators around him who love teaching and truly care for the students. “These types of people make my job easier and is what our students deserve. That is why I am proud to be an administrator in this district and proud to be a West County Bulldog!”
Through it all, getting to know “some amazing people and students is what makes me happy.”
He said, “I’ve been blessed as an educator and coach to have awesome students, players, families and friends to share in my successes as well as theirs.”
Rawson said he’s been fortunate to have his own four children – daughter Allie and sons Nolan, Cooper and Chase – to grow up around awesome people, students and student-athletes.
Tracie Casey, Central
Education has also been a family affair for the Casey family.
Tracie Casey and her husband Mark are both educators in the Central School District. She is principal at Central Elementary while Mark teaches physical education and weightlifting at Central High School.
Casey has been in education for 23 years. She taught for 15 years and was assistant principal for six years before becoming principal two years ago.
Casey’s grandmother Naomi Boyer taught music at North County and her mother Elaine Gordon taught second grade at Central. Daughter Olivia will begin her teaching career in the fall at Farmington Middle School.
The Caseys’ other children, Jake, attends Mineral Area College, and Addisyn and Caden attend Central High School.
Casey became a principal so she could have a larger impact on students in an administrative position. She also saw a need to help coach other teachers and be an instructional leader.
She said her first year was a learning experience. As a middle school assistant principal at the time, she dealt with discipline more than anything else but she loved the change and was constantly looking for ways to improve the school in areas where needed.
Casey enjoyed visiting classrooms and seeing both students and teachers grow.
“Nothing makes me happier than being able to greet my students each morning and ask them about their evening or weekend,” she said.
Moving to the elementary school was a challenge because Casey had only taught secondary students.
“There was a lot for me to learn and being able to pick the brains of teachers at both Central Elementary and West Elementary allowed me to see the similarities and differences that teachers encounter at both primary and secondary levels,” she said. “I also had some amazing administrators at the elementary level who helped me grow in the position.”
Casey said Tim McCoy and Keith Groom were great to work with and had much experience from which she utilized.
The biggest thing which helped prepare her to be a principal was 15 years of teaching.
“I understand the challenges a classroom teacher faces and although I often have to make decisions that might not be popular with everyone,” she said, “I make decisions based on what is best for our students.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for Casey and all other school administrators. Through it all, she said she misses the students’ smiles, high-fives and hugs which she got every morning. She also misses her lunch and dismissal-time conversations with them.
“Elementary students tell great jokes and love to tell everything they can about their families,” she said.
Casey said elementary students are “brutally honest.” One time she had a first-grade student tell her that she was so pretty.
“As I was beaming from the compliment,” Casey said, “he followed it up with, ‘My grandma is pretty like you too!’ So I just told myself that he thought we were both pretty, not that he thought I was his grandma’s age. Although I probably am pretty close.”
Casey misses her students and staff. “Every day at Central Elementary has a happy memory. Elementary students are genuinely happy and it is so easy to make connections with them if you take the time.”
She said the staff is “amazing” and she’s “blown away by their commitment and passion.”
“Any problem we encounter at our school becomes a team event and I’ve witnessed so many selfless acts in our search for solutions.”
Dustin Murray, St. Paul
Dustin Murray said the COVID-19 experience has been difficult and changed constantly.
“My biggest struggle is not having the answers for staff and parents,” he said, “as none of us have experienced anything like this.”
He said the best part has been working alongside great educators and watching their amazing creativity and seeing their flexibility as they continue to educate students at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington.
Murray has been principal at St. Paul for four years. He worked for 10 years as a teacher and three as a speech implementer.
His reason for becoming a school principal was to help more students.
“I want to provide students with experiences to help them navigate life opportunities as they grow into adults,” he said.
Murray has plenty of support in education. His wife, Laura, is a first-grade teacher at Farmington’s Jefferson Elementary. His aunt Laura Basler is principal at West County Elementary. His aunt Lisa Gibson and cousin Audrey Gibson are also teachers at West County Elementary. Cousin Kellie Pasternak teaches at Central Middle School. Aunt Kellie Stuart is a retired school counselor.
According to Murray, his first year as principal flew by.
“The school year was so fast and always something happening,” he said. “It was amazing to get to watch the craft of teaching from the other side.”
Over the years, Murray has enjoyed seeing the students enter kindergarten and watching their excitement as they are “amazed at the new world of learning.” He also truly enjoys seeing the eighth graders graduate and watching their excitement for their next step in learning.
Murray said his biggest challenge is balancing his time because there’s never enough of it during the school day to assist and support all the students and teachers.
“There is always more I want to give to them,” he said.
He tries to participate in as many student-centered activities as possible. A favorite was when he cooked green eggs and ham for his students for Dr. Seuss Day.
“They were very nervous to eat green eggs and we all wore tall hats from ‘Cat in the Hat,’” he said.
Murray said his happiest memory so far was when his students met the challenge of him sleeping on the roof.
“They raised more than enough funds to ship our Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes,” he said, “so I spent the night on the roof. Many of the younger students came by to make sure I was OK and brought me snacks while the older students came by to play pranks on me.”
This story shows how three Parkland principals truly care about their students and staffs. Their jobs aren’t easy. There is never enough time in a day to accomplish all that is needed to be done. Yet they go back, day after day, year after year, to support their students and staffs.
Rawson said it best on what it means to be an educator: “We truly have the best jobs in the world, and I challenge all educators to develop and build those relationships with your students.”
He said you never know when a student is suffering or in need.
“The more they realize that you and I care for them, not only as students but as people, the better chance we have to make that positive difference in their lives.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.