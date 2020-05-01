Three share experiences for Principals' Day

He’s kissed a pig as a reward for students and staff and was Duct-taped to the wall.

“I’m pretty sure they really enjoyed that because I felt like I was losing circulation and a couple of them including my secretaries thought it would be a great idea to put tape across my mouth and head so I couldn’t move or breathe,” he said. “Everyone seemed to enjoy my displeasure.”

Rawson said he’s faced many challenges but the pandemic is at the top of his list because it happened so fast and no one expected it to happen to this extent. But he’s proud of how his district has tackled the issue.

“I feel we continue to do what is best for our students and our community while still trying to ensure students are getting the information they need to continue to learn and succeed,” he said. “Every time you deal with an event like this or a tragedy, you learn more as a leader and that hopefully helps prepare you for possible other events in the future.”

He said he’s grateful to have so many educators around him who love teaching and truly care for the students. “These types of people make my job easier and is what our students deserve. That is why I am proud to be an administrator in this district and proud to be a West County Bulldog!”