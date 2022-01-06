Through illnesses, Davis remained full of life, hope and joy

Neysa Lynn Davis was the girl who always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger but instead made a new friend. She was kind, compassionate and friendly to everyone. She always had a kind word for others and took time to listen to them.

A friend recently posted on her Facebook page: “Neysa Davis, I am so thankful I knew you.”

These details offer only a glimpse into the life of a well-known and well-loved Irondale resident.

She made a final Facebook post on Christmas Eve: “Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Just remember Jesus is the reason for the season! He loves all of us!”

Her faith and positivity were a testament to how she truly lived each day of her life despite the many adversities she faced.

Although Davis was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, her battle had begun many years before that.

When her mom Pat was in a car accident years ago, the chiropractor told her about the signs to watch for a pinched nerve. When Davis showed these symptoms when she was 15 – but hadn’t been in the car accident with her mom – the family knew she needed to see a doctor. Davis’ blood pressure was dangerously high.

It was discovered that something was wrong with her kidneys, so she was sent to a specialist in St. Louis where she was diagnosed with kidney failure. At that point, her kidneys were so far gone that the cause of deterioration couldn’t be determined. They were removed and she underwent dialysis for a few months before she received a transplant in 1985 from her father Ray.

Davis finished her 11th grade year at West County High School by going to school two days a week because of dialysis.

On the sixth anniversary of her transplant, Davis gave birth to daughter Rachel. She had been told she couldn’t have kids but she defied the odds.

Unfortunately, the road to improved health didn’t last for Davis. She was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2017 after experiencing difficulty with acid reflux. When a change in medication didn’t help, a procedure revealed a 14-inch tumor that stretched from her esophagus to her stomach.

Radiation and chemotherapy shrank the tumor enough so surgery could be performed in July 2017. The surgery, a three-part procedure, lasted 12 hours. The surgeon removed the tumor and reconstructed Davis’ stomach and esophagus. She was in the hospital for 26 days.

In June 2018, Davis had a seizure which doctors attributed to low blood sugar. This was caused by her losing so much weight so quickly due to cancer.

Just when Davis felt things were looking up, she was dealt another devastating blow. It was determined on March 11, 2020, that she had metastatic liver cancer.

“This means the original cancer just came back and is on my liver,” she said in 2020.

So she underwent chemotherapy treatments to shrink the mass.

Even though she lost hope briefly, Davis always regained hope and focused on the positive. She relied on her faith and was a member of Leadwood First Church of God.

She also focused on her family, friends and church family. She said these people were her biggest supporters.

Sadly, Davis, 53, lost her battle with cancer and passed away at her home on Jan. 3.

She was a 1986 graduate of West County High School and lived her whole life in the community.

Davis said in a previous interview for the Daily Journal that she had been “through a lot but I pray every day for strength to make it through.”

She believed – and truly lived – the motto “live, love, laugh and strength.”

Davis believed in the power of prayer and often said it could “help make miracles happen.”

Most people close to her knew that her favorite Bible verse was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengths me.”

Despite her own challenges, Davis prayed for others and always said she was “so very blessed.”

She is survived by her daughter Rachel Litton; parents Ray and Patricia Davis; brother and sister-in-law Tom and wife Teresa Davis; dear friend David Province; godson Henry Swinarski; and many other family members and friends.

Funeral services were held Thursday under the direction of Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.

One of Davis’ childhood friends, Leah (Jones) Mills, said Davis always made it a point to text her. After church they often ate lunch at the Blue Haven Café in Irondale, and Davis made it a point to talk to Mills and others in the restaurant about her journey. When Mills’ grandmother passed away, Davis and her mom went to check on Mills and her mother Sharon.

“She always cared about everyone else and was so kind,” said Mills. “She truly was a great friend, and no matter what she went through, she was always so happy-go-lucky.”

Another childhood friend Barb (Banks) Steel said Davis got along with everyone and never complained, even when she experienced so much physical pain.

“She approached you always with a smile on her face,” said Steel. “I don’t think I have ever met anyone so full of life, hope and joy.”

Steel continued, “Christ was evident in her life. I am so excited that I have the hope that we will once again see each other in Heaven.”

Davis’ daughter Rachel made a heartfelt post on Facebook the day she passed away.

“It pains me to know that I’ll never get to hear ‘I love you’ or hug her or hear her laugh, but I find comfort in knowing that I will see her again someday and that she is up there dancing with the angels.”

Davis’ brother Tom said his sister was a “living testimony to how to survive life’s struggles by leaning on Jesus.”

Through many struggles, Davis found comfort in the face of fear through her faith and support from family and friends. She truly lived each day as a gift.

For Neysa Davis, cancer has been a marathon, not a sprint People often try to relate by offering stories and words of encouragement. But it’s a very d…

Family, friends honor Neysa Davis with birthday parade The look on Irondale resident Neysa Davis’ face was obvious she had no idea a parade had bee…

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.