Through pandemic, Park Hills church grows beyond the four walls

“This virus is a pastor’s nightmare.”
Pastor Eddie Bone’s words are direct and sincere.
When this pandemic hit, Bone said he was filled with worry and anxiety for the church and for the future. His greatest fear when the stay-at-home order went into effect was that people would not return to church.
Bone has been pastor at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Park Hills for 26 years and been in the ministry for more than 40 years.
He described himself as “somewhat old-fashioned.”
This information is current as of May 20, 2020 and includes information from more than 70 communities served by Lee newspapers. Please check directly with the place of worship for any change in status or services prior to attending or tuning in.
Not long ago, FUMC’s hour-long service was broadcast on a local radio station. Once that station’s ownership changed and programming shifted in another direction, the church decided to take the funds used to pay for their weekly broadcast to assist with purchasing technology to move toward an online format.
Prior to the pandemic, Bone and a small team of members from the church worked together to begin broadcasting their services. At first, they experienced several technical difficulties. They had fewer than 100 people watching the services at that time.
Then when COVID-19 struck, Bone was struggling with a few issues when he was forced to close the church doors. Music Director Ryan Hassell called one evening to talk. Bone shared his concerns with Hassell who then said, “Eddie, we know how to do this. Let us help you.”
Bone said Hassell helped him to get to a better place of understanding.
After praying and relying on his faith and support from wife Elaine, Bone and his church began to feel like God was beginning to do something big.
Weeks later, the church’s team – pianist Sharron Archer, Hassell and wife Angie, organist Bob Gerig, Adam Brewer, John Christeson and Bone – has created a Sunday worship service that has now been viewed by more than 10,000 people across the country.
People from Maryland, Oklahoma, Texas and California have viewed services.
Elaine’s uncle, who lives in Thailand and is semi-retired, has been a missionary there for almost 50 years. He uses their FUMC’s church service recordings to help at a seminary and Bible school where he volunteers.
“I felt like after this pandemic started,” said Bone, “that we were experiencing some type of revival. We felt a special energy.”
Through their YouTube channel and Facebook Live-streamed services, Bone’s childhood best friend who he grew up with in the Bootheel found him.
Bone and Barry Adkins lived in the tiny town of Gideon.
“This guy was my best friend and I’d lost track of him,” said Bone. “All of a sudden because of our Facebook being live, out of the blue I got a connection notification that Barry was watching one of our services.”
Adkins and his wife Lisa live in Maryland and have been faithfully following the Sunday services as well as Bone’s Wednesday Bible studies which he live-streams from his home.
So many others, including people who have never attended church, are viewing the services.
“I have been beside myself with joy,” said Bone.
A generous donation from a church member made it possible for the church to record their services in HD to upload to their YouTube channel as another option for people to worship. Members Will and Jamie Harrell loaned the church a computer to help with the process.
Jamie and her father Jim Christopher play additional roles as Sunday school teachers. She live-streams her class and he uses Zoom.
“Because of church members’ generosity and understanding, we have had this tremendous outreach,” said Bone. “I’ve been blown away by the numbers of folks who are connecting with us.”
He said this is possibly “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to impact people like we have never done before – in a comfortable, inviting way. Because of the virus and stipulations that have gone with it, we have been able to make a difference.”
In fact, Bone said he feels the church as a whole has a great “evangelical opportunity to invite people just to watch their services, to connect and to see what the holy spirit might do if they do that.”
He said, “I just hope and pray that we can reap a harvest that is there.”
As pastor, Bone said he puts everything he has into his messages.
“I feel in my heart I sometimes put my blood, sweat and tears into it.”
In the past, he has sometimes felt all of his efforts were lost afterward. But with the recording and uploading, he now feels the sermons are saved for people to view at their convenience and they can benefit from God’s messages.
Looking back over the last several weeks, Bone said he never realized this would have such a great impact on the church and him. They have had people recommit their lives to Christ. Many viewers have never gone to a church anywhere and have connected with FUMC members. People have been reminded of hope and inspiration and that they are not alone.
Bone said, “God hasn’t taken a vacation or abandoned us.”
He said Facebook has brought people together in positive ways. For FUMC, they can make comments and prayer requests during the live worship service. In a way, they have almost been able to do everything they do during a regular church service – just from a distance. There is even a countdown video prior to the live service where attendees can greet one another and share comments.
“Whenever this pandemic is done – whatever that means and whatever ‘normal’ means – we will continue to be on Facebook Live and YouTube and I’ll continue to do Bible studies online,” he said.
According to Bone, worship is “something that you don’t watch, you participate in. People have told us that when they worship with us, they sing.”
He said there are so many ways to participate together by listening, singing, responding and praying. He is grateful for all the people who are taking part in their services and has felt a “special movement of God from all of this.”
Bone said he does not believe his church is the only church who is experiencing these blessings from God.
“We’re trying to do what God is encouraging us to do,” he said.
Bone said before this pandemic, church members in general took each other for granted.
“We took our time together for granted,” he said. “The Lord is helping us have a deeper appreciation for one another and to be together as a family of God because the connection we have is great.”
Bone said he feels God wants people to “have an appreciation for one another and not just for ourselves. We should appreciate the joy and fellowship of being together.”
Before the COVID-19 crisis, FUMC did not have the online following like it has now. They averaged about 100 for the Sunday worship service.
“It just seems like everything came together in a great way for us,” Bone said.
Hassell said after the church closed its doors, FUMC’s first live-streamed worship service had more than 700 views. It takes a small team to make all of this possible. Christeson runs the sound and technology while Brewer runs the computer graphics. The church upgraded to new software – which is the same high-quality program the NFL uses – and allows them to project whatever is on the screen to their live feed. They can switch between the live feed and computer graphics. In order to capture the service for live-streaming and uploading to YouTube, the team uses several different angles from two cameras.
Hassell’s wife Angie prepares the graphics with title slides, scriptures, song lyrics and more.
“Although we would all prefer to worship together,” said Hassell, “I think this has made us realize that our ministry can be well outside the four walls of our church.”
Hassell said friends and family have spread the word about their services. People who live further away from the area but whose churches do not have the capability to broadcast services live are joining FUMC.
Even though the sanctuary doors are still currently closed, Bone and his congregation will revisit the issue sometime in June to see if they will be able to open at that time.
“We’re making plans to do offering, communion and greetings in a different way,” said Bone. “It will work. Whatever the ‘new normal’ will be will likely not be what it was like before.”
Like other churches, Bone said their church has still experienced loss.
Rosemary Richardson, a longtime congregation member of FUMC, recently died. Because of the pandemic, her family was only able to have a graveside service.
Bone said this was difficult for her family and church.
“That’s not the way we grieve,” he said. “We’re not built that way. We are supposed to share the burden together and lean on each other and the Lord.”
Richardson’s family and church have already planned a celebration of her life to be held this fall.
“As a pastor, I’m so thankful for this church and that we operate from the perspective of working together,” he said. “The people in our church help me remember the truth in this. The joy and excitement of it is working together. We have an excitement and anticipation of what we do on Sunday and it’s wonderful. The ministry is something we do together.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
