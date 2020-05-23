Through pandemic, Park Hills church grows beyond the four walls

He said, “I just hope and pray that we can reap a harvest that is there.”

As pastor, Bone said he puts everything he has into his messages.

“I feel in my heart I sometimes put my blood, sweat and tears into it.”

In the past, he has sometimes felt all of his efforts were lost afterward. But with the recording and uploading, he now feels the sermons are saved for people to view at their convenience and they can benefit from God’s messages.

Looking back over the last several weeks, Bone said he never realized this would have such a great impact on the church and him. They have had people recommit their lives to Christ. Many viewers have never gone to a church anywhere and have connected with FUMC members. People have been reminded of hope and inspiration and that they are not alone.

Bone said, “God hasn’t taken a vacation or abandoned us.”

He said Facebook has brought people together in positive ways. For FUMC, they can make comments and prayer requests during the live worship service. In a way, they have almost been able to do everything they do during a regular church service – just from a distance. There is even a countdown video prior to the live service where attendees can greet one another and share comments.