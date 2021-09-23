THROWBACK TO SEPTEMBER 2013: America's Got Talent journey ends for Innovative Force

Six fantastic acts went home last night after the conclusion of the finals round for America's Got Talent. Unfortunately, Innovative Force was one of those acts.
The girls had been determined to prove Howie wrong in their next live performance by returning to the features that have made their acts so memorable in the past, namely suspense in the music and a story on stage that builds up to breathtaking moments.
On Tuesday night Howie admitted he had gotten that wow moment from the girl's performance. "When you created that star and you turn in the air, that was something I never saw before," Howie said. "Those are the kind of moments we need."
Although they won't be going on to the top six, the girls at this point have finished in the top 12 acts of America out of 75,000 other hopefuls ,and they gave Howie his wow moment. They leave the arena still champions, not just in this community's eyes, but across America.
Heidi Klum might have summed that up best when she mentioned the impact the acrobatic dance team has had on her own girls at home.
"You have no idea what you have done to them," she said. "They're doing cartwheels, they're figuring out their outfits, they're doing little dance routines because they want to be just like you. They want to audition next year because of you girls. You are an inspiration to many many girls out there."
The dance moms back home, with a cadre of young girls coming up the ranks at Triplett and Propst, agreed with Heidi.
"That to me is probably the best thing out of all this," Nicki Smith said. "The fact that my daughter, because she is so passionate about it herself, has these girls to look up to. The girls are so professional, they are such good role models, and she sees it all on a daily basis. For her to see that play out on national TV with girls that she knows … that is truly amazing."
Teacher Teresa Triplett-Keddy said the experience has been invaluable to the girls of Innovative Force.
"I am grateful for how far we made it," she said. "We were the amateur act on stage competing with the best. We got to be with the best. This has taught us we can do things we never thought possible before. We've gained a lot of strength and knowledge and we're going to be better for it, so this next competitive dance season should be amazing."
Amazing and awesome were words used often to describe Innovative Force as the watch party in Farmington at Buffalo Wild Wings was ending and people were putting it all in perspective.
"I was thinking about the whole thing today and seriously, for America to sit up and take notice of talent in Farmington, that is such a huge thing regardless of the outcome," Candy Zarcone said. "They are champions."
"They have set the bar for other girls who are dancing," Bethany Zarcone added. "There have been other dance groups on America's Got Talent, but most of them haven't gotten this far. They are really good dancers. I would like them even if they weren't from Farmington."
They're coming home in a blaze of glory, Casey Hartley said. "I called as many of the moms today as I could and I told them that the girls' routine last night was phenomenal," she said, "and that I was speechless and that I was proud of the girls. That routine was amazing. It was perfect. If you're going to go out, go out right, and they did."
It's an experience that has brought the community together, Hartley added. It gave everyone something to look forward to, talk about, to pull together on.
"We're used to being in different communities within a county," Dave Buerck said. "This brings us all together. Seeing them band together with one common goal, that's pretty amazing. If we can take anything else out of this as members of our region, that is what we need to do ourselves to promote this area. It's not about Farmington, Park hills, etc. It's about regional development. If we work together, we can achieve great things."
The America's Got Talent journey is over, but the real journey of Innovative Force has just begun.
