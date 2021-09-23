THROWBACK TO SEPTEMBER 2013: America's Got Talent journey ends for Innovative Force

"They have set the bar for other girls who are dancing," Bethany Zarcone added. "There have been other dance groups on America's Got Talent, but most of them haven't gotten this far. They are really good dancers. I would like them even if they weren't from Farmington."

They're coming home in a blaze of glory, Casey Hartley said. "I called as many of the moms today as I could and I told them that the girls' routine last night was phenomenal," she said, "and that I was speechless and that I was proud of the girls. That routine was amazing. It was perfect. If you're going to go out, go out right, and they did."

It's an experience that has brought the community together, Hartley added. It gave everyone something to look forward to, talk about, to pull together on.

"We're used to being in different communities within a county," Dave Buerck said. "This brings us all together. Seeing them band together with one common goal, that's pretty amazing. If we can take anything else out of this as members of our region, that is what we need to do ourselves to promote this area. It's not about Farmington, Park hills, etc. It's about regional development. If we work together, we can achieve great things."

The America's Got Talent journey is over, but the real journey of Innovative Force has just begun.

Renee Jean is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and a reporter for the Daily Journal.

