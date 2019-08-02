On Thursday, several members of the 4-H club were busy preparing for the annual Sale of Champions at the St. Francois County Fair
The Sale of Champions takes place each year in the show barn at the fairgrounds. During the sale, young farmers and ranchers bring their various animals and animal products before the crowd to be sold to the highest bidder.
Jordan Carrow, 18, of Bonne Terre, was bringing a hog and a slab of bacon to the auction. Jordan, a graduate of North County High School, has been participating in 4-H for 14 years.
This is her last year participating in 4-H but over the course of 14 years, she has participated in every Sale of Champions. She also has a goat named Buster at the fair which won the prize for Grand Champion Doe during the goat judging Wednesday. Jordan said that goats are her favorite animal to raise.
Jordan said that her favorite thing about participating in 4-H and the county fair sales are all the amazing experiences and the leadership skills she has gained.
“You learn responsibility,” said Jordan. “You learn how to manage your money also.”
Jordan’s younger sister, Jayden, 15, brought a goat and a hog named Gloria to the sale this year. Her goat, Stanley, won the prize for Grand Market Goats during Wednesday's goat judging. Jayden has been participating in 4-H and the annual sales for 10 years and said that goats are also he favorite animal to raise.
Jayden said that her favorite thing about raising and selling animals is meeting new people, learning about the animals, and learning about responsibility.
Jordan and Jayden are the daughters of Rob and Alicia Carrow.
Evan Swink, 16, of Farmington, has been participating in 4-H for two years and this year was his second time bringing an animal to the sale.
Swink, the son of Brad and Amy Swink, has brought steers both years and said that they are his favorite animal to raise. This year, Swink brought a slab of bacon to be auctioned along with his steer, Moemen.
“I like the experience you get,” Swink said about his favorite aspects of raising animals for auction. “I mainly like just the responsibility you have in taking care of the animals.”
Ultimately, the auction is a chance to make a healthy profit for all the hard work the young 4-H members put into raising their animals throughout the year.
“It depends on the bidders,” said Jordan about how much money the animals can fetch. “Our hogs can go from $500 to $1,000.”
Last year, Jayden’s bacon sold for $500 at the auction.
Swink said he wasn’t sure the average profit on steers was but he did pretty well last year.
“Last year, I made a little over $3,000 on my [steer],” explained Swink.
Jordan explained that before a sale, they have to talk to the buyers and explain to them exactly what they are getting when purchasing their animals.
“We have to go talk to those buyers and let them know what we’re doing out here,” said Jordan. “We tell them about our animals and how long we’ve been raising them, what we feed them, how much they weigh. We just have to talk to them and let them know that this is advertising for their business.”
In preparation for the auction, the young livestock farmers prepared their animals at washing stations and canopy tents set up just outside of the barn in which the auction takes place.
Auction preparation differs depending on the animal as Jordan explained.
“For our goats, we clip them before we get to the fair that way we're not as stressed out,” said Jordan. “We make sure that their hooves are trimmed, that all their hair is fitted in the correct way, and that their overall health is good so that they can come out to the fair and perform.”
As members of 4-H, the livestock sellers know that they are raising the animals to eventually be sold and learn not to get too attached to them. They explained that some animals are easier to part with than others and it just really depends on the animal.
“If they're nice and friendly then yeah, it can be a little hard,” said Swink. “This [steer] is a little bit on the friendly side so it'll be a little hard, but that's just the way life works.”
After the animals sell at auction, the 4-H members get to keep them for one more night before they go to the butcher.
Fair activities continue today and Saturday. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/St.FrancoisCountyFair/
