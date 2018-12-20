Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary is combining holiday fun and fundraising for their second annual Holiday Lights Tours.
From 5-8 p.m. today through Saturday, the public can meet a tiger keeper, learn about the resident big cats, and watch Izzy, Thor, and Gracie after dark under the holiday lights.
The activities continue with a newly added hot chocolate bar, sugar cookie decorating and holiday crafts for the kids.
All of the proceeds from this event will go to the sanctuary for care of the rescued animals.
“Last year was our first year trying this event and it was such a success we have decided to extend it to three days this year," said John Madigan, operations manager. "We have also made it even better more than three times as many lights! The best part being all proceeds go back to taking care of the big cats that call this sanctuary home!"
Operating as a true sanctuary since 2004, Crown Ridge Tiger Sanctuary does not buy, sell, breed, or trade any of its animals.
Tigers in Crisis, a website produced by endangered species journalist, Craig Kasnoff, reports that of the original nine subspecies of tigers, three have become extinct in the last 80 years. It has been predicted all tigers may become extinct in the wild within the next decade.
Poaching, habitat loss and fragmentation (separating groups of tigers) have reduced the global population of tigers from over 100,000 in the 1900s, to less than 4,000 in the 1970s. The total number of all the wild populations of the six remaining subspecies of tigers is currently estimated to be between 3,000 and 3,600 tigers.
Crown Ridge is a non-profit big cat rescue and educational facility seeking to inspire a change to end the captive wildlife crisis and to provide a healthy, caring environment for unwanted wild cats.
Madigan said tickets must be purchased prior to the event. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be found at www.universe.com/users/crown-ridge-tiger-sanctuary-X4R2L.
Tickets are limited for each day so those interested should purchase them soon.
Beyond the Holiday Lights Tours, the public may see and learn about the tigers and their needs during general tours operating Thursday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.
Early bird tours, VIP tours, educational tours, and tours on Monday through Wednesday require reservations. These programs support the running of the facility and the big cats’ needs.
Additional ways of support include the adopt-a-cat program, meat donations, and direct monetary donations.
The sanctuary is located at 19620 State Route B in Ste. Genevieve County.
