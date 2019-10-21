Now that the dust has settled, Park Hills officials have had a chance to organize the contents of the 25-year-old time capsule that was unearthed near the flag pole at Central High School and opened at the start of the Cruisin’ for a Cause event earlier this month.
The capsule contained more than 50 items that had been placed inside by city officials, students, and other area citizens. Among the items were many relics of the time leading up to the capsule’s burial on Oct. 1, 1993, after a dedication ceremony celebrating the consolidation Esther, Elvins, Rivermines, and Flat River to form Park Hills.
A book about the history of the area that documents 50 years of progress, from 1934 to 1984, was placed inside. A book containing facts about Flat River was also inside the container.
An essay titled, “A Brief History of Rivermines” was part of the capsule contents. The composition was written by John Black with information compiled by local historian Dave Darnell.
Several school-related items were in the capsule. School schedules, Mineral Area College course catalogs, and a T-shirt from Central’s 1993 Homecoming were in the container, along with several newspaper articles about student activities taking place at the time. Also placed inside was a list of Central High School’s club and class officers during the 1993-1994 school year.
Other news articles pertaining to the consolidation of the towns and significant events that were taking place at the time were uncovered. Inside were Daily Journal articles documenting each step of the consolidation process and explaining the different viewpoints area residents had about the municipal merger.
A cassette tape was inside which had on it a recording of a radio broadcast by KFMO’s Gib Collins talking about the fact that then-Congressman Bill Emerson was coming to town for the consolidation ceremony. The burial of the time capsule was also mentioned by Collins.
Official documents were part of the capsule contents and include the official consolidation ballot from April of 1993. Census data was also inside and showed that the area had a population of 7,866 residents at the time of the new city’s formation. Presently, the city has a population of just under 9,000 residents.
The Flat River Comprehensive Plan from 1982 was another significant official set of documents inside the container. The plan laid out expected area growth and general goals that Flat River wanted to achieve in terms of area development at the time.
Memorabilia from the once very popular Flat River Grand Prix were pulled from the capsule contents. The annual event was an off-road vehicle race that would begin at city hall and lead out to St. Joe State Park.
Other capsule items include several flyers, news clippings, area maps, pamphlets for St. Joe State Park, and materials from the Flat River Area Chamber of Commerce and area businesses.
All of the items from the capsule are currently located at Park Hills City Hall while city officials decide where the relics should be permanently displayed or stored. Officials are also working toward filling the capsule with new items and reburying the container to be opened in another 25 years.
Students and city officials, as well as, three city residents who were selected through an application process, will be placing the new items inside soon. A date for the reburial has not yet been set.
