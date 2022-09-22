 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Time for another Young Eagles Rally Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Young Eagles Rally

Parents of children between the ages of 8 and 17 are invited to give them the gift of flight by allowing them to participate in the Young Eagles Rally taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport, in Fredericktown, weather permitting.

 File photo

If you have a youth who missed the Young Eagles Rally in Farmington on July 23, you have a second chance.

A Young Eagles Rally will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport in Fredericktown.

The event is for youth aged 8 to 17, and there are currently 20 youth registered. Those attending will take a free 15 to 20 minute airplane ride with a veteran pilot.

"The only requirement is that the child's parent or legal guardian register the youth," said Larry Gregory, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member.

Additional information about EAA and the EAA Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org and www.youngeagles.org Registration is required. For more information about the event or to register contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info

People are also reading…

After the flight, each child will receive a certificate making the child an official Young Eagle. The child's name will join more than two million others in the "World's Largest Log Book" which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The new Young Eagle will also be given a log book to keep record of his or her aviation experiences, a free EAA student membership which includes access to the free online Flight Training Course, Sporty's Learn to Fly, free admission to 300 science and technology museums, free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

