Time to buy annual permits to hunt, fish
MDC Trout Fishing

March 1 marks the annual opening of catch-and-keep trout fishing in Missouri at the state’s four trout parks: Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, Montauk State Park near Licking, Roaring River State Park near Cassville, and Maramec Spring Park near St. James. The catch-and-keep season at the trout parks runs through Oct. 31.

 Photo Provided by Joe Jerek

Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters and anglers that annual hunting and fishing permits expired at the end of February, including 2019 permits for small game, fishing, trout fishing, and combination hunting and fishing.

Buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps -- MO Hunting and MO Fishing -- available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.

Save time: buy permits online for multiple people in a single transaction. Select the “Additional Customer” option during the online permit purchase.

Commercial and lifetime permits can be purchased only through the MDC Permit Services Unit by calling 573-522-0107 for an application.

