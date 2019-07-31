{{featured_button_text}}
Citywide yard sale coming, registration open

The 15th annual citywide yard sale, sponsored by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce will return on Aug. 10. Permits for the two-city sale must be purchased by 4:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Permit purchasing has begun for the 15th annual Park Hills-Leadington Citywide Yard Sale which is held each year on the second Saturday in August.

The citywide sale will be held on Aug. 10 and permits have been available online since the beginning of June. The deadline to register is Monday. 

The annual event generally features sizable participation from area residents looking to take advantage of the perfect day of the year to hold a sale of their unused items.

“We had 98 yard sales registered last year and we sold over 350 maps,” said Tamara Coleman, Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce executive director. “That’s a lot of yard sales and a whole lot of people in our community on that one day and we’re hoping to make it just as big, if not bigger, this year.”

New this year is the ability to register for Seller’s Permits on the chamber’s website. Coleman said that they’ve never offered registration online before but they tried to make it convenient for those who work during chamber office hours.

Those wishing to hold a yard or garage sale during the two-city event can purchase Seller’s Permits both online and at the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce offices until the Aug. 5 deadline. A $1 service fee is added to all online registrations.

There are three different permits available for purchase. The basic option is $5 and includes a Seller’s Permit and the purchaser’s address is placed on a list of sellers. 

The premium option is $10 and includes a Seller’s Permit, the purchaser’s address is placed on a list of sellers, address of sale is pinpointed on the yard sale map, and the seller is allowed to list five items on the yard sale map.

The vendor option allows a business or organization the ability to offer spots on their parking lots for other vendors to sell items. The option also includes a Seller’s Permit, the purchaser’s address is placed on a list of sellers, address of sale is pinpointed on the yard sale map, and the vendor is allowed up to 400 characters of text on the yard sale map.

The day of the sale, Park Hills and Leadington businesses will also have the opportunity to purchase any of the three permits offered for the same price as individual residents and hold sidewalk sales, which will appear highlighted on the map. 

All permits must be purchased by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. These yard sale permits do not count towards a resident’s annual yard sale limit in Park Hills.

Yard sale maps will be available for purchase Aug. 7-9 for $1 at the chamber office.

Sponsoring the two-city event this year are Unico Bank, Subway, Domino’s Pizza, Mike Sansagraw of Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance, and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health.

For more information call the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce at 573-431-1051. To register for a seller’s permit, visit the chamber office or register online at https://business.phlcoc.net/events/details/15th-annual-city-wide-yard-sale-9656.   

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

