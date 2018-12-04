The city of Park Hills is gearing up for their annual Holiday House Decorating Contest and Business Decorating Contest again this year.
According to a city-issued press release, homes and businesses will be judged separately Dec. 10-14. All homes and businesses inside the city limits will be judged.
There is no entry fee or registration in order to be considered, however, if you wish to be considered you must have your display lit up during the evenings of Dec. 10 through Dec. 14.
Council members will serve as judges for their wards with one resident to win in each of the four wards. The winner in each ward will be awarded a $50 prize.
The mayor and city administrator will serve as judges for the businesses. A first and second place business winner will be chosen, with the first place to receive a $100 prize and the second place winner to receive a $50 prize.
"Winners from the past two years will not be eligible to win again in 2018 for either House Decorating or Business Decorating. Business owners with more than one business can only win one prize, however, multiple business owners can still participate each year if eligible," according to the press release.
