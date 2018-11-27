Your favorite hunter could take home a brand new ATV or any of several other prizes this hunting season. The Daily Journal is making it possible with our annual Best Buck Contest.
For the third time, the Daily Journal is sponsoring an online Best Buck Contest. First place prize this year will be a 2018 Polaris Sportsman 570 ATV valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center.
New this year is a second and third place prize packages. Second prize will be a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and $500 in prizes from Dunn's Sporting Goods. The third place winner will take home a $500 gift card from Hood's Discount Home Center of Farmington and $250 gift card from Ozark Thunder Indoor Gun Range.
The online competition began Nov. 5 with entries being accepted until Monday. Voting began Tuesday and will continue through Dec. 7. Go to www.dailyjournalonline.com and look for the contest tab or click on the Best Buck Contest ad. You can vote once per day for your favorite hunter and buck.
The photo with the most votes will win first place with the hunter taking home the new ATV. The first runner-up will win the second place package, and the second runner-up will take home the third place prizes.
Find contest rules and deadlines on the contest home page at www.dailyjournalonline.com.
The winners will be announced sometime the week of Dec. 8.
Now all you have to do is go online and vote, and get your friends and family to vote for your favorite as well.
