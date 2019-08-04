The Restorative Justice Organization (RJO) is a type of rehabilitation offered to inmates of the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC).
The organization and programs facilitated within are offered in corrections facilities across the nation and began in 1974 by a probation officer in Toronto, Canada.
The principle behind RJO is an approach at changing the way an offender thinks by repairing damage caused by criminal behavior.
The philosophy behind the program is to address criminal behavior with the fundamental philosophy that when a crime is committed, a debt is incurred.
According to the DOC, RJO holds the offender accountable and provides a means for them to repay their debt to the victim and the community while preparing them to leave the system with an improved attitude and sense of belonging as well as strengthening the social bonds that serve as the foundation of communities.
There are approximately 40,000 men and women incarcerated in Missouri’s correctional system and the state releases about 22,000 individuals per year. Additionally, about 97 percent of all inmates will be released back into the community at some point.
At the Farmington Correctional Center, there are 45 members of the RJO and close to 300 volunteers. The programs only allows for 45 actual members at a time but several inmates in the facility volunteer their time and even make monetary donations to the RJO programs.
Marvin Brannum and Harold Reed are the coordinators of the institution's RJO and the programs offered through the organization.
“Historically, the goal with Corrections was basically to house [offenders] until they had done their time and their sentence was completed,” said Reed. “The only problem is we didn’t change their way of thinking, give them any education, or try to give them any kind of life skills.
“So nine times out of 10 they got worse than when they came in,” explained Reed. “They were actually kind of pushed further into their criminal thinking than they were whenever they [became incarcerated]."
This approach to offender reform was dangerous because it produced an individual who was more likely to commit crimes and with each new crime, there is a new set of victims and more burdens on society.
Department of Corrections officials noticed the trend of recidivism and was one of the first states in the country to implement a program that centers around reforming the thought processes that lead people to commit crimes. Since the program’s inception, more than 50,000 inmates have completed RJO programs.
“We’re actually geared more towards rehabilitating [offenders] to improve the likelihood that they stay out once they get out,” said Reed. “[One way] we do that is by focusing on their education and vocation skills.”
At the Farmington Correctional Center, RJO participants have access to a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) class complete with a driving simulator where hours can be earned toward obtaining a CDL. There are also computer classes to give offenders real-world skills that companies find valuable.
Other classes like the Employment Skills prepares participants to gain employment by teaching them to properly prepare resumes and putting them through mock interviews in front of different panels of people.
“Basic skills that a lot of people have, these guys have never had to deal with because their upbringings may not have been so good,” Reed said.
The RJO focuses on all aspects of life skills, teaching parenting classes, anger management, and different behavioral classes.
Another major tool used to help change criminal thinking is the RJO’s Impact of Crime on Victims Classes (ICVC). This is a 40-hour curriculum class that allows victims of crimes to share their experiences and gives offenders the opportunity to learn how their criminal offenses and behaviors affect other people’s lives. The 10 classes in this program include education and rehabilitation on topics including the overview of victimization, property crimes, child and elder abuse, domestic violence, assault, sexual assault, drunk driving, robbery, drugs, and homicide.
The programs offered in RJO help to give back to the community as well as crime victims. Offenders make everything from quilts, hats, scarves, and gloves to furniture, toys, paintings, and more to be donated throughout the year to those in need. Participants even grow and harvest produce to be donated to food pantries and hungry families.
“The offenders are passionate about [helping the community],” said Brannum. “They work really hard and a lot of them who are volunteering have other jobs in the prison. But yet they still put all their time in to help."
Ultimately, reconciliation for both offenders and victims can be found within the RJO’s many programs. Brannum said he believes that these offenders are worthy of being accepted back out in society when they get done for some of the good things they’re doing within the organization.
