'To Protect and Serve' takes on new meaning Saturday

On Saturday, in the continuing efforts to put a police K-9 unit on the streets of Park Hills, officers will literally serve the community at the Riverside Grill.
From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Park Hills police officers and members of the Park Hills City Council will be taking orders and serving food in exchange for tips at the local restaurant located downtown on Main Street across from the Farmers Market.
A portion of the day’s food sales will also be donated to the K-9 fund.
Riverside Grill owner Brandon Hardin said he was looking for a way to help out the community and help with the K-9 fundraising efforts
“I was racking my brain trying to figure out something to do for them,” said Hardin. “A friend of mine had done this at his restaurant for another organization and I thought ‘well, we'll give it a try and see if we can't raise them some money.'”
The first shift of servers will be Officer Jimmy Nicholson and Councilman Alan Coleman waiting tables until 9 a.m.
The next shift will be handled by Lt. Ellie Tucker and Councilman Donna Dettmer collecting orders and serving food until 11 a.m.
Manning the lunch rush will be Officer Jeff Womble, Officer Zach Hedrick, and Mayor Daniel Naucke serving until 1 p.m.
Police Chief Richard McFarland, Hedrick, and Councilman Ryan Ruble will take over the next shift until 3 p.m.
Hedrick will continue working into the next shift serving the tables with Officer A.J. Rawson and councilman Ed Hart. Their shift will end at 5 p.m. but Hedrick will stay and serve with Coleman who will return and serve until 6 p.m.
The fundraiser will wrap up with officer Jared Roark, Hedrick, and Councilman Steve Weinhold serving until 8 p.m.
Throughout the day and weather permitting, Hardin said that Kevin Bess will be bringing some classic cars to the restaurant’s parking lot for event patrons to check out as well.
As of Tuesday, the K-9 fundraising efforts were a little over halfway to the goal of $20,000.
Hardin said that he believes this is going to be pretty good fundraiser for them.
“Our goal is to just get the community involved in helping out the officers with this fundraiser,” said Hardin. “I think it will really benefit the community.”
Hardin said that he was more than happy to do anything that he could to help the police department and the officers who put their lives on the line every day for very little gratitude in some cases.
“I think a K-9 would be a great addition to the great officers we already have,” Hardin said.
Harden said that along with the tips and a portion of the food sales going toward the fundraiser, he will also be presenting to the officers some donations that other people have made. The Riverside Grill owner also mentioned that he hopes to make this an annual fundraising event as the cost of maintaining the K-9 unit yearly will require funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.