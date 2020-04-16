Today marks National Healthcare Decisions Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's nothing so sure, it's said, as death and taxes.

April 15 might be Tax Day, but April 16 has apparently been set aside as National Healthcare Decisions Day.

It’s not fun to talk about end-of-life decisions, but many advocates say doing so can help take stress off loved ones later. Missourians can easily set up their own durable power of attorney for health care thanks to free materials authored by volunteer lawyers and provided by The Missouri Bar.

The free advance-care directive form is available 24/7, but the occasion of National Healthcare Decisions Day makes it a particularly timely resource. National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) is a national effort that brings together state and community groups across the nation to educate the public about the importance of making advance health care decisions and empower them to complete an advance care directive.