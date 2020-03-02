Toddler classes scheduled on Tuesdays

Moms are busy from morning until night juggling jobs, families, households, tasks and more. It’s often difficult to squeeze in any extra time even for a workout.

The Farmington Civic Center is offering special classes in March to help.

The Toddler Run, Jump, Kick, Shout class is scheduled for the next five Tuesdays on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. It’s a 30-minute hands-on class where toddlers work on gross motor skills and socialization with other kids while enjoying bonding and a little exercise time with mom.

Kids will enjoy learning actions, singing, dancing and moving to silly and educational songs – while the moms keep up with their busy toddlers.

Jenna Smith will be teaching the class. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

Toddlers will participate in a variety of activities to improve their alphabet and color recognition, balance, hand-eye coordination, socialization and more.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mom-and-child pairs can register for this class up until it begins as long as spots have not all been filled. Cost is $15 for the pair for civic center members and $17 for non-members.