Toddler classes scheduled on Tuesdays

Moms are busy from morning until night juggling jobs, families, households, tasks and more. It’s often difficult to squeeze in any extra time even for a workout.
The Farmington Civic Center is offering special classes in March to help.
The Toddler Run, Jump, Kick, Shout class is scheduled for the next five Tuesdays on March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. It’s a 30-minute hands-on class where toddlers work on gross motor skills and socialization with other kids while enjoying bonding and a little exercise time with mom.
Kids will enjoy learning actions, singing, dancing and moving to silly and educational songs – while the moms keep up with their busy toddlers.
Jenna Smith will be teaching the class. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
Toddlers will participate in a variety of activities to improve their alphabet and color recognition, balance, hand-eye coordination, socialization and more.
Mom-and-child pairs can register for this class up until it begins as long as spots have not all been filled. Cost is $15 for the pair for civic center members and $17 for non-members.
Dustin Unger, program manager for the Farmington Parks and Recreation department, is assisting John Bader, program coordinator, with this event.
Unger said the class has been held for a little more than a year and was brought to the staff by Smith.
“We thought it was a great idea to offer an opportunity for children to be able to socialize with other kids and gain some great developmental skills,” Unger said.
This class is a favorite among moms because it’s the perfect opportunity for young kids to interact and play with other children.
“Jenna does a great job including music, dancing, games, balance beams and more to make this interactive class as great as it is,” said Unger.
The Toddler Run, Jump, Kick, Shout class is from 10-10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in March in the gymnasium. To register, visit the civic center or online at Farmington-mo.gov.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal