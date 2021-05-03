 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top dogs take stage in Desloge
0 comments
featured top story

Top dogs take stage in Desloge

{{featured_button_text}}
Top dogs take stage in Desloge

A dog competed in the obedience phase of the USCA Working Dog Championships on Friday at North County Middle School.

 Nikki Overfelt

The United Schutzhund Clubs of America Working Dog Championships took place over the weekend in Desloge. Co-hosted by the St. Louis Schutzhund Club, about 100 teams competed in obedience and protection phases at North County Middle School. The tracking phase took place on a sod farm in Troy.

Results can be found at https://www.uscachampionships.org/.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Louis club has hosted events in Farmington, but this is the first in Desloge. Eric Beasley, an event organizer with the St. Louis club, said having it in Desloge was great.

"People down here are very receptive," he said. "There's people from all over the United States. Some from places that aren't as friendly, so they're not used to, like, the Midwest hospitality and stuff. So they love it."

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News