Top dogs take stage in Desloge

The United Schutzhund Clubs of America Working Dog Championships took place over the weekend in Desloge. Co-hosted by the St. Louis Schutzhund Club, about 100 teams competed in obedience and protection phases at North County Middle School. The tracking phase took place on a sod farm in Troy.

Results can be found at https://www.uscachampionships.org/.

The St. Louis club has hosted events in Farmington, but this is the first in Desloge. Eric Beasley, an event organizer with the St. Louis club, said having it in Desloge was great.

"People down here are very receptive," he said. "There's people from all over the United States. Some from places that aren't as friendly, so they're not used to, like, the Midwest hospitality and stuff. So they love it."

Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

