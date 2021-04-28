Top dogs to compete in Desloge

The dogs will compete in the three phases, high-level routines of obedience and protection, and footstep tracking. They earn points from zero to 100 in each phase. The top dog earns the right to compete in Europe, Mosier said, and the top five are eligible for Europe.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The level that these dogs perform at is actually amazing if you've never seen it,” he said.

The obedience and protection phases will take place at the middle school. The tracking phase will take place in Troy.

“We have very few spectators on the tracking side because of the distance that we have to travel,” he said. “We just don't have any sod farms down here to track on.”

On Friday, students at the middle school will get to see demonstrations by the dogs and then get to meet and pet them.

“They’ve got that level of temperament that they can turn things on and off readily,” Mosier explained.

To get to the highest level, he said it normally takes four to five years of training.