Top dogs to compete in Desloge

Parkland residents will have the opportunity to see the best working dogs in the country, starting Friday.
The United Schutzhund Clubs of America Working Dog Championships will take place Friday through Sunday with two of the three phases taking place at North County Middle School’s Stadium in Desloge. The competition starts around 8 a.m. each day and lasts until 4 p.m.
The entry fee is $5 per day or $10 for all three days. Local food truck Casey’s Cookin’ and Amy’s Goodies will be on site all three days from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with breakfast and lunch options. The event is being co-hosted by the St. Louis Schutzhund Club.
There will be right around 100 teams competing, according to Larry Mosier, who is a part of the St. Louis club committee.
He said the dogs are primarily German Shepherds, but it is an all-breeds show.
“I think there's a Rottweiler,” Mosier added. “There's actually a mixed-breed in the show and I think there may be a Doberman in there. And there might be a couple Malinois, Belgian Malinois. But I think 80% plus — I'm guessing the numbers right now – are German shepherds and the German Shepherds and the Belgian Malinois dominate the sport. They are just designed for the sport.”
There will be three dogs from the St. Louis club competing.
The dogs will compete in the three phases, high-level routines of obedience and protection, and footstep tracking. They earn points from zero to 100 in each phase. The top dog earns the right to compete in Europe, Mosier said, and the top five are eligible for Europe.
“The level that these dogs perform at is actually amazing if you've never seen it,” he said.
The obedience and protection phases will take place at the middle school. The tracking phase will take place in Troy.
“We have very few spectators on the tracking side because of the distance that we have to travel,” he said. “We just don't have any sod farms down here to track on.”
On Friday, students at the middle school will get to see demonstrations by the dogs and then get to meet and pet them.
“They’ve got that level of temperament that they can turn things on and off readily,” Mosier explained.
To get to the highest level, he said it normally takes four to five years of training.
“The foundation of these dogs becomes a dog that ends up going out to often either do search and rescue work or police work,” he said. “They can do apprehension work. A lot of them go into drug work, drug detection. But that is part of the breeding program that a lot of those dogs don't go into sport, they end up going off to actually doing a job that helps society.”
The club has hosted a couple of competitions in Farmington, but this is the first one in Desloge.
“Everybody in Desloge has been just fantastic,” Mosier said. “(City Administrator) Dan Bryan, (Parks and Rec Director) Jake LaHay, Chief (James ‘Jebo’) Bullock, they have been just fantastic to work with to bring this to the area here. And we just really hope that we can get a lot of people out there to see the sport because most of them don't even know what the sport is about. They don't even know it exists.”
