In 1998, Mary Hooks decided there was a need for a TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) club in Bonne Terre. The club (1135) was instituted on May 7, 1998.

The club recently had a breakfast at the First Baptist Church in Bonne Terre to celebrate their 23rd anniversary.

They meet every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church. The club is a support group and does not have a diet. For more information, call 760-877-7590.

