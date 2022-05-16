Torch Run set for Wednesday morning; drivers to use caution along US-67

With area law enforcement officers preparing for the annual torch run this week, motorists are urged to keep an eye out for the runners and use caution while driving along the planned running route on US 67.

The torch runners will begin their cross-county trek at 6 a.m. on Wednesday at the Madison County line. From there, participants will make their way along US 67 to the Jefferson County line in honor of Special Olympics. The runners will be escorted by emergency vehicles, and for safety, passing motorists are asked to slow down and move over into the far left lane furthest away from the runners.

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run has taken place in St. Francois County for nearly 30 years, organized by Desloge Police Chief James "Jebo" Bullock. The international law enforcement torch run itself started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas, and spread across the nation within a few years.

"It's always done as a show of support for Special Olympics Missouri," said Bullock. "The show of support is from law enforcement."

He said law enforcement is the most significant contributor to Special Olympics in the nation and worldwide.

Bullock said about 35 people had signed up to run as of last week. He said some of the runners would be starting at the Madison County line, and the rest would join them as they come to Doubet Road.

Bullock noted that participants typically end up at the Jefferson County line about 11 a.m.

He said the main thing to remember when approaching the runners is to move over into the far left lane. He said drivers should slow down, but not so slow that they impede traffic.

"Just like you would if you were passing a patrol car that had a vehicle stopped on the side of the road, which tells you to go to the far left lane and slow down, he said. "That's what you need to do."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

