Tornado causes power outage, damages Black River Electric Co-op headquarters

The severe weather which rolled through southeast Missouri Sunday night brought power outages and extensive damage to the Black River Electric Cooperative (BREC) headquarters facility, according to a press release from the company.

The utility company said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible and have reduced the number of members without power from over 6,500 to approximately 2,900 as of 5 a.m. Monday.

Reports from crews indicate extensive damage across Reynolds, Iron, and Madison Counties, stated the utility company, which serves more than 24,500 members. The weather snapped poles and sent trees and other debris through power lines.

The public is reminded to never touch, move or drive over downed power lines. Before clearing debris from yards, roads, driveways, etc., look for power lines in the debris field.

To report an outage, call BREC at 1-800-392-4711 and follow the prompts. All BREC offices are being staffed; however, the Fredericktown office of Black River Electric Cooperative is closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. BREC Offices in Marble Hill and Ellington are open for business as usual.