Tornado leaves path of destruction through St. Mary and Chester

ST. MARY, Mo. — A large, potentially deadly tornado was spotted Sunday night over southern Ste. Genevieve County, the National Weather Service reported.

The tornado touched down around 8:30 p.m. and traveled through St. Mary in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois.

Ameren on Sunday night reported 30,200 customers without power in Illinois and 2,300 across Missouri, mostly due to the widespread storms.

Felix Meyer, Ste. Genevieve County emergency management director, said the entire town of St. Mary was without power.

Resident Tina Lowry was in bed and her sister was in the living room when they heard a whooshing sound. Her sister rushed to the door, opened it and saw the tornado coming their way.

Lowry barely made it to her closet and her sister hunkered down in the bedroom as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house, destroying her vehicles.

“I’m just happy we’re alive,” she said.

Jim Holland hightailed it from his house to a local bar called Bader’s Place when he saw the tornado coming his way. He found a bunch of bar patrons and ushered them to the basement just in the nick of time.