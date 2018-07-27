Tournament 'nets' funds for programs

On July 9, Precision Eye Care Tennis Tournament Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz presented $400 checks to Farmington High School tennis coach Andrew Canter and North County High School tennis coach Mary Hoehn to fund expenses for the schools’ tennis programs. Each year, the entry fees from the tournament are donated to these schools.
The tournament was held June 21-24 at the Floyd Hager Tennis Complex in Farmington’s Engler Park, with adult and junior players from Farmington; Bonne Terre; Park Hills; Desloge; Bloomsdale; DeSoto; Mineral Point; Potosi; Cape Girardeau; Dexter; Jackson; Mountain View; Houston; Imperial; Ironton; Middle Brook; Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nathrop, Colorado.
“Precision Eye Care proudly supports the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs,” Dr. John Fitz said. “Our tournament slogan is: 'Keep Your Eye on the Ball,' and we are certainly interested in eye health and being part of the tennis community. We were very happy to see more young players on the courts this year.”
Tournament Director Julie Powers said that the tennis community is very active and the tournament is always a fun opportunity for friendly competition as well as socializing. This year was no exception, even with a few minor rain delays and the Men’s Doubles Championship Match being partially played in a light drizzle.
“The weather forecast was extremely discouraging, but we were so fortunate to get almost every match played on time," Powers said. "The Men’s Doubles Final included four very competitive players, with three out-of-towners, so they were determined to finish the match, even in the rain. It was great seeing the courts filled, especially with the Juniors Division having the most entries.”
The tournament is scheduled for the first weekend following Father’s Day each year. The 2019 tournament will be June 20-23. For more information about this tournament, questions can be directed to Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz at 573-756-2020 or Tournament Director Julie Powers at 573-760-5880. Local tennis players connect through the Facebook page: Tennis – St. Francois County, MO.
Winners in each event are listed below.
Boys Singles –
First place - Blake Barnes
Second place - Nate Greif
Girls Singles -
First place - Kenna Woolsey
Second place - Elise Woolsey
Boys Doubles –
First place - Clay Risenhoover and Jonathon Miller
Second place - Colton Woody and Aum Patel
Girls Doubles –
First place - Abby Jent and Erin Coleman
Second place - Susan Rippee and Mary Kate Burcham
Men’s Singles –
First place - Greg Fulling
Second place - Josh McKinney
Men’s Doubles –
First place - Lance Sechrest and Greg Fulling
Second place - Daniel Woolsey and Josh McKinney
Women’s Doubles -
First place - Lisa Callahan and Janine Gault
Second place - Kim Bohnenkamp and Lilly Klahs
Mixed Doubles –
First place - Daniel Woolsey and Elise Woolsey
Second place - Lance Sechrest and Mary Sechrest Henry
Men’s Seniors Doubles –
First place - Dave Mayhugh and Justin Callahan
Second place - Mike McBride and Bob Dickey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.