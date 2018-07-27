Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Tournament 'nets' funds for programs

Precision Eye Care Tennis Tournament Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz, second from left, presents $400 checks to NCHS tennis coach Mary Hoehn, left, and FHS tennis coach Andrew Canter. Also pictured is Tournament Director Julie Powers.

On July 9, Precision Eye Care Tennis Tournament Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz presented $400 checks to Farmington High School tennis coach Andrew Canter and North County High School tennis coach Mary Hoehn to fund expenses for the schools’ tennis programs. Each year, the entry fees from the tournament are donated to these schools.

The tournament was held June 21-24 at the Floyd Hager Tennis Complex in Farmington’s Engler Park, with adult and junior players from Farmington; Bonne Terre; Park Hills; Desloge; Bloomsdale; DeSoto; Mineral Point; Potosi; Cape Girardeau; Dexter; Jackson; Mountain View; Houston; Imperial; Ironton; Middle Brook; Indianapolis, Indiana, and Nathrop, Colorado.

“Precision Eye Care proudly supports the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs,” Dr. John Fitz said. “Our tournament slogan is: 'Keep Your Eye on the Ball,' and we are certainly interested in eye health and being part of the tennis community. We were very happy to see more young players on the courts this year.”

Tournament Director Julie Powers said that the tennis community is very active and the tournament is always a fun opportunity for friendly competition as well as socializing. This year was no exception, even with a few minor rain delays and the Men’s Doubles Championship Match being partially played in a light drizzle.

“The weather forecast was extremely discouraging, but we were so fortunate to get almost every match played on time," Powers said. "The Men’s Doubles Final included four very competitive players, with three out-of-towners, so they were determined to finish the match, even in the rain. It was great seeing the courts filled, especially with the Juniors Division having the most entries.”

The tournament is scheduled for the first weekend following Father’s Day each year. The 2019 tournament will be June 20-23. For more information about this tournament, questions can be directed to Executive Sponsor Dr. John Fitz at 573-756-2020 or Tournament Director Julie Powers at 573-760-5880. Local tennis players connect through the Facebook page: Tennis – St. Francois County, MO.

Winners in each event are listed below.

Boys Singles –

First place - Blake Barnes

Second place - Nate Greif

Girls Singles -

First place - Kenna Woolsey

Second place - Elise Woolsey

Boys Doubles –

First place - Clay Risenhoover and Jonathon Miller

Second place - Colton Woody and Aum Patel

Girls Doubles –

First place - Abby Jent and Erin Coleman

Second place - Susan Rippee and Mary Kate Burcham

Men’s Singles –

First place - Greg Fulling

Second place - Josh McKinney

Men’s Doubles –

First place - Lance Sechrest and Greg Fulling

Second place - Daniel Woolsey and Josh McKinney

Women’s Doubles -

First place - Lisa Callahan and Janine Gault

Second place - Kim Bohnenkamp and Lilly Klahs

Mixed Doubles –

First place - Daniel Woolsey and Elise Woolsey

Second place - Lance Sechrest and Mary Sechrest Henry

Men’s Seniors Doubles –

First place - Dave Mayhugh and Justin Callahan

Second place - Mike McBride and Bob Dickey

