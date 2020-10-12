Tournament this weekend honors Ethan Bryan

All home runs are $1 each.

The entry fee is $175 per team.

Barbecue plates of pork steaks, hot dogs or hamburgers will be on sale and numerous donated items will be raffled.

“I started this tournament because I have always wanted to step up and help out in the community,” said Brett Meador, a resident of Park Hills. His wife, Jenna, is an employee at West County.

Meador held one of these events a few years ago for an officer who was injured but could not work.

“I love to be able to help out where I can,” he said. “Especially in today’s world as crazy as things are, I wanted to see everyone stop what they’re doing and come together as a community and unite for a cause better than ourselves.”

Meador said he worked for Dan Bryan, city administrator for Desloge, and met his son Ethan a few times.

“Ethan was always smiling and seemed to have such a great attitude,” said Meador. “I wanted to embrace that and honor Ethan’s name.”