Tournament this weekend honors Ethan Bryan

Sixteen-year-old West County High School sophomore Ethan Bryan was tragically killed in a car accident on Sept. 16. He loved sports, especially baseball, and was on the Bulldogs baseball team.
Bryan’s middle and high school teachers said he was a bright light, a hard-working student, and was always kind and respectful. He was also active in Student Council and choir. He was a friend to everyone and made many positive contributions to the West County community.
Now this well-loved young man will be remembered in yet another way with the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started by Bryan’s parents, Dan and Jackie.
A big event is planned for this coming weekend, Oct. 17-18, with the first-ever Ethan Bryan Memorial Tournament, a men’s and coed softball tournament. This event, which takes place at Brightwell Park in Desloge, is Halloween-themed so everyone is encouraged to wear their best costume.
The men’s tournament is Saturday. Participants can use composite bats on the baseball field and wood bats on the small field. All will play on both fields.
Men’s winners receive custom jerseys by Dustin Hampton with Legendary Sports Apparel.
The coed event on Sunday will allow participants to use 12-inch balls but no stadium balls or composite bats. Women may use 11- or 12-inch balls.
All home runs are $1 each.
The entry fee is $175 per team.
Barbecue plates of pork steaks, hot dogs or hamburgers will be on sale and numerous donated items will be raffled.
Support Local Journalism
“I started this tournament because I have always wanted to step up and help out in the community,” said Brett Meador, a resident of Park Hills. His wife, Jenna, is an employee at West County.
Meador held one of these events a few years ago for an officer who was injured but could not work.
“I love to be able to help out where I can,” he said. “Especially in today’s world as crazy as things are, I wanted to see everyone stop what they’re doing and come together as a community and unite for a cause better than ourselves.”
Meador said he worked for Dan Bryan, city administrator for Desloge, and met his son Ethan a few times.
“Ethan was always smiling and seemed to have such a great attitude,” said Meador. “I wanted to embrace that and honor Ethan’s name.”
All proceeds from this event go to the scholarship fund in Bryan’s honor, which will be awarded to a high school senior at West County High School who is involved in or pursuing baseball or choir, two of Bryan’s passions.
“I just couldn’t imagine losing my son and going through what Dan and Jackie are going through,” said Meador. “I hope even if for just one day at the ball fields where Ethan enjoyed being, I can put a smile on his families’ faces.”
There are several items still needed for this event including additional items for the raffle; more food such as baked beans, potato salad, macaroni and cheese and more; and food containers for meal delivery.
“Mike’s Market and Bonne Terre Save A Lot have really stepped up and are donating a lot of meat to cook for the barbecue,” said Meador.
Several businesses have already donated items to the tournament: American Metal Collision and Restoration; Cricket Wireless of Potosi; State Farm Insurance, Amanda Shipman; Pawfection in Park Hills; The Soap Lady; Mike’s Market in Bismarck; Bonne Terre Save A Lot; 2D Sports; KBsports; and Legendary Sports Apparel. Some individuals have also given donations to help with this event.
For more information about this tournament or to donate food or other thingsa, contact Brett Meador at 573-315-1406.
A separate event to raise money for Bryan’s memorial scholarship is being planned by the Terre du Lac Property Owners’ Association for Sunday, Oct. 25 at noon. Some activities will include a cornhole tournament, pull-up challenge, dead hang challenge, benefit walk, and pork steak and hot dog plates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.