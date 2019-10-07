{{featured_button_text}}
Another Country Days passes

Members of the Mineral Area Tractor Club show off their tractors during the Country Days Parade on Saturday. The local tractor club took home the Best of Show award in the annual parade. 

This year the Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its founding.

A common interest in preserving the farm tractors and implements of days gone by is what originally generated the idea of forming a local club. Fifteen years later, that interest still motivates club members, along with the desire to share knowledge about and to preserve this area’s agricultural heritage.

Since the future of any industry lies in the youth of today, education is another shared interest of club members. The MAHTC maintains a scholarship fund which, to date, has awarded $9,750.00 in scholarships to agriculture or forestry students of Mineral Area College. Recipients were chosen by the college’s Scholarship Committee. The club’s board members are currently considering expanding support of education by providing assistance to local youth ag groups, such as FFA and 4-H, who often struggle with funding for their projects.

A big change this year is that meetings are now held in the conference room of the Farmington Fire Department on Columbia Street. Formerly held outdoors, meetings can now be held year-round regardless of weather conditions in a consistent location with heating, air conditioning, restrooms, and good parking. Audio-visual equipment is also available for educational or instructional programs. 

To visit MAHTC’s Facebook page, search for Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club. For more information, call 314-606-7304 or simply attend a meeting. Anyone who has an antique tractor or engine and an interest in related activities is invited to join the club. Annual dues are $25, which helps pay for a monthly newsletter, entry fees for parades, and other expenses such as ribbons and trophies for pedal pulls. However, you are welcome to attend meetings as a guest prior to joining. Club meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. If preceded by a dinner, starting time is 6 p.m.

