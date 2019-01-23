Several sections of Farmington were left without power after a tractor trailer hit an AmerenUE pole at the intersection of Washington and Maple streets around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers said more than half of the city was left without power after the electric pole was struck, blowing out a transformer that supplies several of Farmington's substations.
“The transformer that was on that pole supports a 345 kV line, which is a big transmission line that supplies several of the city’s substations,” he said. “Ameren crews have been dispatched to come facilitate those repairs. It’s my understanding from our crew on the scene that they’ll have to set a new pole and get the transformer restored.
“In the meantime, we can supply some of our substations from different Ameren circuits. That process has started. In fact, [around 3 p.m.] power was restored to parts of downtown, but since the power came back on, I haven’t had the opportunity to talk with our electric foreman to determine how much is going to be restored that way.”
According to Beavers, power was expected to be off for several hours, and depending on the extent of the repairs, some areas could remain without electricity for a longer period of time.
He said, “We will get as much of the town restored as we can by recircuiting or rerouting the energy source.”
