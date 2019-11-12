{{featured_button_text}}
Tractor trailer overturned

At 9:35 a.m. Monday, first responders were called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the 23,000 block of Hwy. WW in Ste. Genevieve County.

 Wolf Creek Fire Department

At 9:35 a.m. Monday, first responders were called to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in the 23,000 block of Hwy. WW in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Young of the Wolf Creek Fire Department, a tractor trailer ran off the right side of the road and turned on its side.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The fire department was on the scene for three hours cleaning up diesel fuel and clearing the scene. Although there were no injuries, the tank trailer burst and spilled 5,500 gallons of liquid sugar in a field next to Crown Valley Winery.

“We contacted DNR because all 5,500 gallons of liquid sugar leaked out into a field,” Young said. “DNR said to let it all soak into the ground.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments