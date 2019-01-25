Try 1 month for 99¢
Emergency crews are working at least two accidents on U.S. 67 near the southern edge of Leadington. 

A multi-vehicle accident happened near the ingress and egress to the highway at the Hefner Furniture overpass. 

A second wreck occurred approximately a quarter mile north of that wreck, both in the southbound lanes. 

The first wreck resulted in one car in the median and a heavily damaged pickup truck on the shoulder, and a possible third car involved. 

The second wreck had a least one car off the roadway in the ditch. A piece of heavy equipment was sitting in the roadway, but at this time it's unclear if it was involved in the crash or was called to the scene for some reason. 

Traffic was slowed to one lane, moving very slow. 

Use caution if traveling in that area. We'll have more details as they are made available.

