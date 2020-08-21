Trail of Tears SP, Bollinger Mill to host public meeting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site Thursday, Sept. 3. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, located at 100 Court St. in Jackson.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and site and their operations. Representatives from the park and site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.