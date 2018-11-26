Try 3 months for $3

A fire damaged a trailer on Route NN Monday morning.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said they were dispatched to a fire in a double-wide trailer in the 1,100 block of Route NN at about 11:30 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found a working fire in the living room of the residence.

Colwell said the fire was caused due to improper candle use as a heating source. The resident was treated and released by St. Francois County Ambulance District for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters remained on the scene two hours. Bismarck was assisted by Farmington, Doe Run, Leadwood, Desloge and Pilot Knob. 

