Firefighters were dispatched to a trailer fire outside Bonne Terre on Tuesday night. 

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief Dave Pratte said when firefighters arrived at 7606 Carzon Road, heavy fire was showing from an abandoned double-wide trailer. Flames could be seen from Highway 47. 

Bonne Terre/Big River was assisted by firefighters from Desloge, Lake Timerbine, De Soto, Farmington, and Goose Creek. They remained on the scene two hours. 

The trailer did not have any utilities hooked up so the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted to determine the cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

Matthew Morey is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3617, or at mmorey@dailyjournalonline.com.

