Law enforcement is never an easy job, and it is especially difficult when an officer encounters a situation where someone has died. Knowing exactly what to do when encountering a death scene can be critical to the investigation that follows.
Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen will be hosting a three-day class called Medicolegal Death Investigator Course for all law enforcement, first responders (fire and EMS), and coroners/medical examiners beginning July 31 and running through Aug. 2 at the Washington County Ambulance Headquarters located at 6100 Bill Gum Business Blvd. in Mineral Point. The course will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The cost of the course is $395 and the course provides 24 hours of continuing education units (Missouri CLEE). Registration can be completed online at https://ditacademy.org/mdi_washco_mo
Individuals with questions or issues with registration can contact Det. Ethan Haworth at 573-438-5478.
Teaching the course is Darren Dake, D-ABMDI, CI, CCI. Dake is a law enforcement professional with more than 30 years of experience in criminal and medicolegal death investiation. Dake has worked in both the law enforcement side of investigations as well as in the role of senior investigator in the coroner’s office for more than 20 years and is currently serving as the Crawford County coroner.
Dake’s combined experience and training has allowed him to be considered an expert in investigations which allows him to consult and teach internationally on investigation practices and procedures.
Dake holds national certification as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators (ABMDI). Dake is also a nationally certified criminal investigator and criminal investigations instructor.
Day one includes scene management, scene investigation, overview of the investigating process, ethics in investigations, writing final summary reports for death cases, and court room testimony.
The second day of the course focuses on the death itself and includes determining cause and manner of death, the implication of cause and manner rulings, determining time of death, body examination and wound identification, forensic overview of gunshot injuries, and understanding stabbing and cutting injuries. The final day focuses on suicide, self-harm, and autoerotic deaths as well as investigating infant and child deaths.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.