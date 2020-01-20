{{featured_button_text}}
Training offered for storm spotting

The National Weather Service will hold a Storm Spotter class Jan. 23 at the 911 Center in Park Hills from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The event is open to the public and no RSVP is necessary. The St. Francois County Emergency Operations (911) Center is located at 102 Industrial Drive in Park Hills.

St. Francois County Emergency Manager Dan Duncan is organizing the event and explained that everyone is welcome to attend.

“Every two years they try to do a refresher course for folks,” he said. “It’s not just for certain folks, it’s for the public. I hope a lot of people take it serious and it's good training.

“The National Weather Service absolutely loves when people call in information, but when they are busy, they aren’t talking to nobody because they are busy with other stuff. However, it’s nice for folks to know what to look for as far as they’re taking their own personal safety, if they see that wall cloud, and then they get the notification, that they take that seriously and don’t stand outside and watch the weather.”

The National Weather Service website explains that SKYWARN® is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters. These volunteers help keep their local communities safe by providing timely and accurate reports of severe weather to the National Weather Service.

Since the program started in the 1970s, the information provided by SKYWARN® spotters, coupled with Doppler radar technology, improved satellite and other data, has enabled NWS to issue more timely and accurate warnings for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. SKYWARN® storm spotters form the nation's first line of defense against severe weather.

Attendees at the class will learn:

  • Basics of thunderstorm development
  • Fundamentals of storm structure
  • Identifying potential severe weather features
  • Information to report
  • How to report information
  • Basic severe weather safety

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

