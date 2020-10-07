Training taking place at FHS Thursday

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington High School will host a first responder training session on Thursday.

Innovation and Communication Director Mindy Southern stresses that the public should not be alarmed at seeing several emergency vehicles on the Farmington school campus throughout the day.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0