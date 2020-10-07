 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Training taking place at FHS Thursday
0 comments
alert top story

Training taking place at FHS Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington High School students

Farmington High School students walk the hallways in March just before the pandemic shut down schools in Missouri.

 Kevin Jenkins

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Farmington High School will host a first responder training session on Thursday.

Innovation and Communication Director Mindy Southern stresses that the public should not be alarmed at seeing several emergency vehicles on the Farmington school campus throughout the day.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News