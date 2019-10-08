{{featured_button_text}}
Transfer station undergoing renovation

St. Francois County Environmental Corporation's transfer station in Desloge is being renovated for about two weeks, temporarily limiting the dumping area for trash haulers.

 SARAH HAAS, Daily Journal

Anyone with a big load of trash to dump will need to take heed this week.

St. Francois County Environmental Corporation’s (SFCEC’s) transfer station, located off P Highway west of Desloge on Landfill Road, will have a limited dumping area for a couple of weeks.

The three-sided, 60 ft. x 60 ft. metal building is undergoing repairs from wind damage that battered the walls about four months ago. The concrete floor, which has long been in disrepair, is also being replaced.

“It’s like a wind tunnel,” said Roberta Lord, scale operator and bookkeeper, about the structure. “They’re basically rebuilding the building, is what they’re doing. It’s needed a new floor for awhile.”

Alan AuBuchon, manager of the transfer station and recycling facility, said work is under way and is estimated to take two weeks, weather-depending.

“We’ll do all we can to accommodate all our customers’ needs, but realize, delays will be inevitable,” AuBuchon said. “This is likely to affect trash trucks, rolloffs, and those with trailers the most.”

AuBuchon suggested delaying trash disposal to the extent possible.

The location was the county landfill for more than 20 years before the trash began being transported to other landfills. Trash is now deposited in the transfer station for the long drive to Richwoods in the northeast corner of Washington County. The transfer station was built in 1993.

The floor is being poured by AAC Concrete Construction LLC of Bonne Terre, and the rest of the structure is being renovated by Heimburger Construction Inc., also of Bonne Terre.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

