Transition Fair set for March 4

For the fourth year in a row, the Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley school districts have come together to host an interactive day among students, teachers, agencies and businesses.

"Get the perfect vision for your future! #Transition 20/20" is the theme of this year's Fourth Annual Transition Fair, which helps students with disabilities find a path after graduation.

The event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4, at Farmington First Baptist Church, 201 N. A St.

Williams said the annual transition fair is designed to help students, families and teachers connect with various agencies, services, colleges, career, vocational and military options, inviting students with disabilities to answer the question, "what will I do, now that I have graduated."

Fifteen schools participate in the yearly event, bringing out roughly 170 students.

"It is important for students to start thinking about their transition from high school to college or career," Williams said. "By having the Transition Fair we enable students to interact with outside agencies and businesses who can help them on the path to making these important decisions that can affect their entire lives."