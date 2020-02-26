Transition Fair set for March 4

For the fourth year in a row, the Fredericktown and Arcadia Valley school districts have come together to host an interactive day among students, teachers, agencies and businesses.
"Get the perfect vision for your future! #Transition 20/20" is the theme of this year's Fourth Annual Transition Fair, which helps students with disabilities find a path after graduation.
The event will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 4, at Farmington First Baptist Church, 201 N. A St.
Williams said the annual transition fair is designed to help students, families and teachers connect with various agencies, services, colleges, career, vocational and military options, inviting students with disabilities to answer the question, "what will I do, now that I have graduated."
You have free articles remaining.
Fifteen schools participate in the yearly event, bringing out roughly 170 students.
"It is important for students to start thinking about their transition from high school to college or career," Williams said. "By having the Transition Fair we enable students to interact with outside agencies and businesses who can help them on the path to making these important decisions that can affect their entire lives."
Williams said it is necessary for students to understand the importance of finding agencies that can help them with any needs that arise.
"The fair also includes breakout sessions for students on various topics such as how to make a good impression to get a job, how to keep the job once you get it, and once you start earning money how to handle it and make good choices," Williams said.
If you have any additional questions, would like to participate, or would like to donate a door prize, contact Shawnnett Williams at 573-783-8001 or Shawnnett.Williams@fpsk12.org
"Many of our students are unsure about their future, whether it is going to college, entering the workforce, joining the military or independent living," Fredericktown R-I Director of Special Education Shawnnett Williams said. "However, for students with disabilities and their families, finding resources to make a smooth transition is even more important."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com